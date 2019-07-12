Saskatchewan weather outlook: 30-degree heat returns

Big heat returns to Saskatchewan this weekend with the mercury rising into the 30s for some areas.

Friday

Friday started off a few degrees below seasonal with temperatures not quite reaching double digits in Regina and Saskatoon.

We'll likely see some shower activity heading into the start of our weekend, but big heat is on the way! Temperatures of 30+ degrees are forecast for Saturday and Sunday across the province. @GlobalRegina @GlobalSaskatoon READ MORE: https://t.co/6KXVuii3PS#skstorm #YQR #YXE pic.twitter.com/VME6nxjsOA — Ceilidh Millar (@CeilidhMillar) July 12, 2019

A system swinging through kicks up a good chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm around the dinnertime hour for the lower half of the province.

Friday night

The risk of convective precipitation decreases overnight as the weather-maker heads into Manitoba.

Tonight’s lows will manage to sneak back into the low double digits, but a major warm-up is on the way for Saturday.

Saturday

A developing high ridge of pressure will keep conditions clear and warm on Saturday.

30-degree heat is expected in the Queen City, but temperatures remain slightly cooler in the high 20s for central communities.

A clearing will make for ideal photo-taking opportunities to capture the night skies!

Sunday

Scattered showers will likely re-develop across the region on Sunday with yet another system moving in.

Once the rain eases, temperatures should manage to spring back up into the upper 20s or low 30s during the afternoon.

A few millimetres of rain could accumulate by the latter half of the weekend for the far southeast.

Workweek outlook

The workweek begins under sunny skies and daytime highs in the low-to-mid 20s.

The rain returns to the region mid-week which comes as a relief to farmers across the province!

Lamarr Oksasikewiyin took the July 12 Your Saskatchewan photo at Echo Lake.

