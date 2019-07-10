Man charged with manslaughter after alleged assault victim dies in Toronto
A A
Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter after his alleged victim died in hospital.
Police say 61-year-old Dwain Adams died in hospital on Saturday.
Adams had been found unconscious on Canada Day at a downtown restaurant.
READ MORE: 5 arrested in human trafficking investigation: Toronto police
He was taken to hospital with what were thought to be non-life threatening injuries, but later placed on life support.
Police initially charged a 46-year-old Toronto resident with aggravated assault.
He is scheduled to appear in court on July 17 to be arraigned for manslaughter.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.