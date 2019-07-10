Man charged with manslaughter after alleged assault victim dies in Toronto

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter after his alleged victim died in hospital.

Police say 61-year-old Dwain Adams died in hospital on Saturday.

Adams had been found unconscious on Canada Day at a downtown restaurant.

READ MORE: 5 arrested in human trafficking investigation: Toronto police

He was taken to hospital with what were thought to be non-life threatening injuries, but later placed on life support.

Police initially charged a 46-year-old Toronto resident with aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 17 to be arraigned for manslaughter.