July 10, 2019 5:00 pm

Man charged with manslaughter after alleged assault victim dies in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter after his alleged victim died in hospital.

Police say 61-year-old Dwain Adams died in hospital on Saturday.

Adams had been found unconscious on Canada Day at a downtown restaurant.

He was taken to hospital with what were thought to be non-life threatening injuries, but later placed on life support.

Police initially charged a 46-year-old Toronto resident with aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 17 to be arraigned for manslaughter.

