Downtown Kitchener to be invaded by classic cars on Friday

The City of Kitchener says it is expecting as many as 140 classic cars on Friday at this year’s version of Cruising on King.

The annual street party, which is celebrating its 29th anniversary, will kick off at Victoria Park at 2 p.m. with a show and shine.

READ MORE: Outdoor gym coming to Kitchener’s Victoria Park this fall

There will also be a number of food trucks offering their wares to local visitors.

This is all a precursor to the main event which sees the cars travel through the downtown core in a parade.

READ MORE: Kitchener mainstay Otis the swan’s new companion gets new handle

The route will see the cars travel up Park Street to Victoria Street South before turning onto Joseph Street. From there they will cross Water Street South before they park on King Street West.

After the cars are parked, the bands will kick into action with tributes to The Who (The Wholigans) and Jimi Hendrix (Wild T and The Spirit).

READ MORE: Housing prices in Kitchener-Waterloo continue to climb in June

“With this summer being the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, we thought bringing in some tributes to iconic performances from that show would be a perfect fit,” Jeff Young, manager of special events for the City of Kitchener, said in a release.

Those looking to travel downtown should be aware that a number of roads will close during Cruising on King. A full list of closures can be found on the city’s website.