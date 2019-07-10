Wetsuit-clad ‘protesting grandpa’ arrested trying to swim into Trans Mountain’s Burnaby terminal

A man known as the ‘protesting grandpa’ was arrested early Wednesday morning attempting to swim into Trans Mountain’s Westridge Terminal in Burnaby.

In a statement posted to social media, Terry Christenson said he had planned to hang a ‘No Tankers’ banner from a crane on the property.

Burnaby RCMP said it arrested a 71-year-old man at the terminal around 3:50 a.m. for violating a court injunction banning protesters from coming within five metres of the site.

The man allegedly entered the property from the waters of Burrard Inlet, and was wearing a wetsuit and snorkel gear, police said.

In his statement, Richardson he wanted to send a message that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is a “disaster in waiting.”

“A tanker spill would devastate the coast of British Columbia and would especially harm those who depend on a healthy Salish Sea for their livelihoods,” wrote Richardson.

“I’m calling on everyone to live up to their moral duty to ensure a safe, livable future for our grandchildren and speak up or step up in whatever ways they can help stop this pipeline.”

BREAKING: This morning I was arrested attempting to climb a barge at the Westridge Terminal of the Trans Mountain Pipeline. When #TMX was approved, they knew to expect more protests. Here’s the press release. #cdnpoli #StopTransMountain pic.twitter.com/3mizmjNSwO — protestinggrandpa (@grandpa_protest) July 10, 2019

It’s not the first time Richardson has been arrested at the site.

Back in April, he was arrested after perching himself in a tree on the Burnaby property, where he spent 34 hours before being removed by members of the RMCP Emergency Response Team (ERT).

He was also taken into custody in March 2018 after climbing into a tree for about 16 hours.

The Trans Mountain pipeline, which was purchased by the federal government for $4.5 billion last year, was re-approved by the Trudeau cabinet on June 18.

Construction is expected to be underway before the year is out.