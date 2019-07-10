How to sidestep a wedding faux pas this summer

There’s a good chance you’re preparing to spend some of your hard-earned holidays and precious summer weekends toasting the nuptials of friends and family. Or, maybe you’re planning your own wedding.

We asked some industry insiders to weigh in on matters of marital manners.

Long weekend weddings: Faux pas, or no?

“I don’t think so,” photographer Nicole Ashley said.

“A lot of people want to spend more time with family and friends, and a lot of people travel in for weddings — so they book it specifically around that to have more time.”

Inviting kids – is it all or none?

“I think you have to invite all or none, with the exception of babes in arms,” Event planner Maggie Baird said.

But Baird points out you can make exceptions, like inviting your niece or the maid of honour’s child, but: “You have to draw a really strict line. You can’t say, ‘some of my friends’ kids can and some of my friends’ kids can’t.'”

READ MORE: 7 things you should never do at a wedding, according to experts

What about posting photos on social media before the bride and groom do?

Our panelists agree this is a no-go. And Baird says this needs to extend to wedding planners and vendors too.

“Let’s remember who the event is for first and then we can do social media.”

But I can still whip out my iPad to take photos during the ceremony, right?

“Nine times out of 10 they’re not going to want your iPhone photo. They’re paying for professionals — it’s better that you’re in the moment,” Ashley said.

“I’ve had a few sad moments where I’ve gone to take a photo and someone stands in front of me with an iPad.”

Open bar mandatory?

“No. Whatever makes sense for the couple,” Ashley said.

“Technical etiquette would say you should, but not everyone has $150,000 to spend on their wedding,” Baird pointed out. “I think first and foremost your wedding needs to not be something that drowns you economically.”

Jeans at a wedding?

“No, no!” both panelists said in unison, waving their arms.

For the record, they also give wearing white a thumbs down.

Global Edmonton Morning News producer Nicole de Champlain, who is currently planning her own wedding, asked our experts for any advice for brides-to-be:

“The morning of the wedding, just let go,” Baird said.

“Whatever happens, it’ll be funny eventually.

“There’s no point in getting wrapped up in all the pieces. Just let it happen.”

“Build in mini breaks, even if it’s only a couple of minutes, with just you and your person and just soak it up,” Ashley said.