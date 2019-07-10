Southbound Red Hill Valley Parkway reopens Wednesday night

For the first time in seven weeks, traffic will soon be moving in both directions on the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP).
The City of Hamilton says it expects to reopen the southbound, or upbound, lanes at 11 p.m. Wednesday after closing them for resurfacing, line painting and the installation of new guide rails and rumble strips.
The $18-million project started in May with resurfacing of the northbound lanes following the discovery of a report that raised concerns about “friction” levels, or slipperiness, of the parkway’s original asphalt.
The reopening of the southbound lanes does not mean an end to all delays related to the project.
There are still two weeks of closures ahead involving the ramps to the Lincoln Alexander Expressway (LINC) and the RHVP from Mud Street and the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway.
