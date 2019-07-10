Oil leak results in return of HMCS Halifax to dockyard

HMCS Halifax is back at Her Majesty’s Canadian (HMC) dockyard in Halifax following the discovery of a leak in one of the vessel’s engine compartments.

Major Mark Gough, a spokesperson for Maritime Forces Atlantic, says the leak in the gas turbine compartment was spotted within 24 hours of its departure.

It returned to Halifax Sunday night.

“Given the chance for oil to leak into high temperature areas, the decision was made for the ship to return to HMC dockyard to replace the seal before the ship continues on its deployment,” Gough stated.

HMCS Halifax departed the city Saturday morning as part of Operation REASSURANCE, a NATO mission that Canada has been taking part in since 2014.

Canada has committed a ship to the mission in the Mediterranean Sea since 2014, but this will be the first time since 2016 that a Canadian Ship has acted as a flagship.

Gough says the leak was discovered as the crew was finishing up trials before heading to Europe. They were testing recent repairs to their engines through a high speed trial.

The ship remains at the Halifax dockyard. Gough says there currently is not a timeline for when the vessel will depart again.

“The Royal Canadian Navy will continue its assessment of this situation, and is taking the appropriate actions to ensure both the safety of our sailors, and the operational capability of the ship,” stated Gough.

HMCS Halifax is slated to spend six months on deployment, with a current schedule to return in January.

– With files from Alicia Draus.