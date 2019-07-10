David Saint-Jacques gets hero’s welcome in return to space agency headquarters

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques was met with thunderous applause Wednesday as he returned to a hero’s welcome at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters near Montreal.

Space agency staff chanted his name as he returned just a few weeks removed from a 204-day mission aboard the International Space Station — a Canadian record for longest single space flight.

Saint-Jacques said he’s still digesting the mission as he answered questions from space agency staff and students.

He also showed off some personal photos and recounted his more than six months in space.

The astronaut said his physical condition has continued to improve since his June 24 return.

Among the highlights of his mission were a six-and-a-half hour spacewalk and becoming the first Canadian astronaut to use the Canadarm2 robotic arm to perform a so-called “cosmic catch” to snag a SpaceX cargo capsule.

