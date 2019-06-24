Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques returns to Earth

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques has returned to Earth after more than six months aboard the International Space Station.

Saint-Jacques landed in central Kazakhstan at 10:47 p.m. ET Monday, along with NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko aboard a Soyuz capsule.

The landing was less than one minute ahead of schedule.

Touchdown! @AstroAnnimal, @Astro_DavidS and Oleg Kononenko of @Roscosmos have completed a 204-day space station mission right on time with a landing at 10:47pm ET. https://t.co/mZzxaYxR0F pic.twitter.com/lKHcUbcgbL — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) June 25, 2019

Their journey back to Earth lasted more than six hours.

The astronauts all emerged out of the capsule within minutes of landing. They were carried to chairs setup nearby where medical staff were awaiting their arrival.

Saint-Jacques’ mission began on Dec. 3, when he was part of the first crewed Soyuz mission following a rocket mishap that forced a spacecraft carrying two astronauts to abort and make an emergency landing last October.

The Saint-Lambert, Que., native set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a Canadian at 204 days.

Saint-Jacques faces a fairly tough recovery process, which is expected to last several weeks.

Saint-Jacques is expected to take part in a news conference on Friday from Houston and will return to Canada in mid-July to visit the Canadian Space Agency, just south of Montreal.

