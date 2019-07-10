OPP looking for motorcyclist who allegedly robbed Napanee jewelry store

Lennox and Addington OPP have released CCTV footage of a motorcyclist allegedly fleeing the scene of a jewelry store robbery in Napanee.

OPP say on July 8, around 5 a.m., police were called to a jewelry store on Dundas Street.

CCTV cameras caught a suspect riding a red Honda motorcycle pulling up in front of the business, smashing the glass of the display window and then fleeing eastbound on Dundas Street toward Amherstview.

Can you help #LACOPP identify the motorcycle rider who smashed the glass of a @Greater_Napanee jewelry store early Monday morning? ^cw #OPP #theft pic.twitter.com/r3L6qC7HQa — OPP East (@OPP_ER) July 10, 2019

Police say jewelry was stolen from the display inside the store.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing, a black motorcycle helmet and a light-coloured sling-style backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

To report anonymously online, visit tipsubmit.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.