OPP looking for motorcyclist who allegedly robbed Napanee jewelry store
Lennox and Addington OPP have released CCTV footage of a motorcyclist allegedly fleeing the scene of a jewelry store robbery in Napanee.
OPP say on July 8, around 5 a.m., police were called to a jewelry store on Dundas Street.
READ MORE: Woman arrested in Napanee after allegedly brandishing knife in public
CCTV cameras caught a suspect riding a red Honda motorcycle pulling up in front of the business, smashing the glass of the display window and then fleeing eastbound on Dundas Street toward Amherstview.
Police say jewelry was stolen from the display inside the store.
The suspect was wearing dark clothing, a black motorcycle helmet and a light-coloured sling-style backpack.
READ MORE: Suspect in Napanee armed robbery still at large, OPP say
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
To report anonymously online, visit tipsubmit.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.