Suspect in Napanee armed robbery still at large: OPP
According to Napanee OPP, a man held up the Royal Bank of Canada branch on Dundas Street in downtown Napanee. OPP say the man was armed, but did not say what kind of weapon he was carrying.
According to police, officers arrived within minutes, and the man allegedly fled on foot.
The OPP tactics and rescue unit responded with the canine unit to search for the suspect, but said they came up empty-handed.
Police describe him as a white male in his 30’s, five feet eight inches to six feet tall, with a medium build and scruff on his face. According to police, he was wearing baggy jeans, a white t-shirt, black hoodie, a black ball cap and he had two sets of sunglasses, one on his face the other above the brim of his ball cap.
Police advise people not to approach this individual. Photos of the suspect were released so that the public could assist in identifying the male.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Napanee crime unit at 1-888-310-1122. For anonymous tips, people are asked to call crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at tipsubmit.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
