Kingston police seeking second suspect in Sexton Place robbery
Kingston police have made one arrest and are looking for a second suspect following a robbery in the Sexton Place area.
Police were called to the residential neighbourhood near Bayridge Drive and Taylor-Kidd Boulevard early Thursday morning following a robbery in the area.
Witnesses say there was a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood for several hours, which included the Emergency Response team and K-9 units.
One of the suspects was located and arrested, but officers were unable to track a second suspect down despite hours of searching.
Kingston Police confirm they’re looking for a female suspect, but no description has been released.
The investigation continues.
