Kingston police seeking second suspect in Sexton Place robbery

Kingston police have made one arrest and are looking for a second suspect following a robbery in the Sexton Place area.

Police were called to the residential neighbourhood near Bayridge Drive and Taylor-Kidd Boulevard early Thursday morning following a robbery in the area.

Witnesses say there was a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood for several hours, which included the Emergency Response team and K-9 units.

One of the suspects was located and arrested, but officers were unable to track a second suspect down despite hours of searching.

Kingston Police confirm they’re looking for a female suspect, but no description has been released.

The investigation continues.