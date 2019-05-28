Woman arrested in Napanee after allegedly brandishing knife in public
A South Frontenac woman has been arrested after she allegedly brandished a knife on a Napanee street corner.
On Monday afternoon, Lennox and Addington OPP were called to the corner of Bridge Street and Richmond Park Drive in Napanee, right in front of the Lennox and Addington County General Hospital.
READ MORE: Napanee OPP charge 2 motorists with stunt driving in single night
Police say a woman was waving a knife and endangering the public around her.
Jennifer Forsythe, 39, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
She was held for a bail hearing and then released with conditions. She is set to appear again in a Napanee court in late June.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.