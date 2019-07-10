Eat Smart kale salad recalled due to risk of Listeria

Eat Smart-brand Sweet Kale vegetable salad bag kits are being recalled in six provinces as it could be contaminated with Listeria.

The 794-gram bags were sold in Atlantic Canada and have an expiry date of July 17.

The product code is 709351891403 and the salad is produced by Fresh Taste Produce Ltd.

The recall warning from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) applies to Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec and Ontario.

The CFIA is cautioning consumers who bought the product not to consume it, as it could make someone very ill.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the product. The CFIA says anyone who thinks they have become sick as a result of the product should call their doctor.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the CFIA said. “Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.”

The recall was triggered after test results in a food safety investigation.

Customers can return the salad bags to where they bought them, and stores are removing the product form their shelves.