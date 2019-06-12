Health Canada seizes 10 sexual enhancement supplements from Peterborough, Oshawa retailers

Health Canada has seized 10 unauthorized sexual enhancement supplements from a retailer with outlets in Peterborough and Oshawa.

Officials say the products pose serious health risks and were seized from Forbidden Pleasures locations in both cities on Tuesday. There are two retail stores in Peterborough (Market Plaza on George Street and Brookdale Plaza on Chemong Road) and one in Oshawa (Verne Plaza on Simcoe Street).

Health Canada says unauthorized health products have not been approved, meaning they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality.

The products include:

Jaguar 30000 – Previously seized and was tested and found to contain sildenafil (Viagara) and tadalafil (Cialis); seized at both Peterborough locations.

Kangaroo – Previously seized and was tested and found to contain sildenafil; seized from all locations.

Master Zone 1500 – Previously seized and was tested and found to contain sildenafil; seized at all locations.

ResERECTION! – Previously seized and was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil; seized at all locations.

Rhino – Previously seized and was tested and found to contain aminotadalafil; seized at all locations.

Stiff Nights – Previously seized and was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil; seized from George Street location.

Super Panther 7K – Labelled to contain yohimbe (a prescription drug); seized at all locations.

Triple Green – Labelled to contain yohimbe (a prescription drug); seized at all locations.

VIP Go Rhino Gold 69K – Labelled to contain yohimbe; seized at all locations.

XX Lant 3000 – Labelled to contain yohimbe; seized at Chemong Road location.

Health Canada advises people to stop using these products and consult a health care professional if you have used the products and have health concerns.