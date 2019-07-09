Swimming advisories in effect for beaches in Simcoe, Muskoka: health unit

Several swimming advisories have been put into effect for public beaches in the Simcoe and Muskoka regions, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Gull Lake Park Beach in Gravenhurst, Pete Pettersen Park Beach in Midland, Jaspen Beach in Muskoka Lakes, and Magnus Park and Patterson Park Beach in Tay Township are all under swimming advisories.

READ MORE: Police investigating after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Bracebridge

During a swimming advisory, the beach is posted with warning signs that the most recent water samples showed bacteria in numbers that may increase risks of developing skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections or stomach illness.

If people choose to swim during an advisory, they should avoid dunking their heads or swallowing any water, according to the health unit.

READ MORE: Outdoor watering and fire bans in effects in Tay Township, Ont.

Every summer between June and September, the health unit collects water samples from public beaches within Simcoe and Muskoka.

WATCH: (June 22) Most popular beach in New Brunswick raises Blue Flag