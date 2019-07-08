Outdoor watering and fire bans in effects in Tay Township, Ont.

Outdoor watering and fire bans were put in effect in Tay Township, Ont., on Monday in response to unusually high water demands over the last week.

With temperatures expected to remain in the mid- to high 20s over the next week or more, the township expects that the bans will remain in place through the weekend and into next week.

Outdoor watering represents a significant portion of the township’s water demand during the summer. The ban ensures that strained water sources remain available for human consumption and sanitation, Tay Township representatives say.

During this time, no outdoor watering is permitted.

An outdoor fire ban has also been put into effect as a precautionary measure. With water demand already high, the township says, it’s important to avoid needing large amounts water to extinguish fires that may get out of hand as a result of high heat and drier conditions.

The high water demand comes just as Tay Township is preparing to increase water production capacity by 17 per cent over the next year.

“Given the high cost of producing safe and clean drinking water, the township tries to not build capacity too soon; we still have plenty of water capacity for human consumption, just not for excessive outdoor watering,” Tay Township Mayor Ted Walker said in a statement.

The township is reminding residents that outside of the current ban on outdoor watering, users of the municipal water system are only permitted to water outdoors between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., on calendar days aligning with their house number – odd number houses on odd days and even number houses on even days.

