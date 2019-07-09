Kawhi Leonard: From ‘King of the North’ to banned at L.A. coffee shops

Kawhi Leonard’s decision to sign with the Los Angles Clippers has found him banned from a popular Los Angeles-based coffee chain, Alfred Coffee.

Alfred Coffee’s owner, Josh Zad, is a die-hard Los Angeles Lakers fan who took out his frustrations of missing out on the superstar by banning him.

In fact, Leonard, newly acquired star Paul George and the rest of the Clippers are also banned.

Lakers fans were dreaming of building a new super team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but instead watched Leonard go to their cross-town rivals.

Just one week ago, NBA free agent and 2019 NBA Finals MVP Leonard was facing one of the biggest decisions of his life.

Leonard had just given his all to help guide the Toronto Raptors to their first-ever NBA championship.

He had decided to walk away from his player option and had reportedly narrowed down his choices as a free agent to three teams: the Raptors, the Lakers, or the Clippers.

Los Angeles offered the unassuming Leonard a return home, while Toronto threw just about everything at the superstar to get him to stay.

From free condos to free food and free plants, there didn’t seem to be anything Toronto wouldn’t offer to keep Leonard around.

Now, Leonard will be brewing up a new rivalry with L.A.’s basketball teams.

