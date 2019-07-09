Kawhi Leonard
July 9, 2019 2:26 pm

Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers to play Vancouver NBA preseason game

By Online News Producer  Global News

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers will play a preseason game in Vancouver in October.

For the second year in a row, Kawhi Leonard will play a preseason game in Vancouver.

Leonard’s new team, the Los Angeles Clippers, will face the Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena on Oct. 17 as part of the NBA Canada Series.

After leading the Raptors to their first NBA championship, Leonard signed with the Clippers following the team’s acquisition of Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a blockbuster trade.

The Clippers will face the Mavericks — a team that features Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic.

Tickets will go on sale on July 25.

Last September, Leonard and the Raptors opened the preseason at Rogers Arena, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 122-104.

