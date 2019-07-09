2 ION LRT trains damaged in collisions on Monday morning

There were two separate collisions involving ION LRT vehicles on Monday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say the first one occurred near the intersection of Ottawa Street and Bedford Road in Kitchener at around 8:25 a.m.

Police say the train suffered non-reportable damage.

They also said no one was injured in the incident and that no charges will be laid.

A few hours later, a second LRT vehicle suffered more serious damage, as police say it was hit by a vehicle looking to make a U-turn on King Street West at Green Street.

A 27-year-old Waterloo woman was charged with running a red light.

Officials from Waterloo region have not responded to inquiries for damage estimates.