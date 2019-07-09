Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hamilton Road, east of London

A motorcyclist is dead after a vehicle crossed the median strip on Hamilton road near Putnam Monday night.

According to the OPP, a group of cars was heading west towards London around 6:20 p.m. when a car in the eastbound lane crossed over the centre line and hit the side mirror of an oncoming vehicle.

The vehicle then came into contact with a motorcycle following behind it.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

“This is going to be a complex investigation because of the fatality and the involvement of multiple vehicles,” said Const. Adam Crewdson

“Our Technical Collision Investigators are going to map out everything and we’re going to piece together some of the reasons why this collision happened,” he said.

There is no word on the motorcyclist’s age or whether they are male or female, but Crewdson did say next of kin are being notified.

Hamilton Road was closed between Breen Road and Rath Street near Putnam for about 12 hours for the investigation.