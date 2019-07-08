Woman, two dogs dead after ‘suspicious’ fire at Beach Road residence: Hamilton police

A fire in Hamilton’s north end has claimed the life of a woman and two dogs, according to Hamilton Police.

In a statement, police called the fire “suspicious” and say it started at a residential building on the corner of Beach Road and Gage Avenue North, around 7:20 p.m. on Monday night.

“Smoke was seen coming from an apartment window of the multi-unit residential building,” according to the release.

A woman was “pulled” from the residence and transported to the Hamilton General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Two dogs were also pulled from the residence and did not survive.

Hamilton Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe told Global News the blaze was “a well-involved fire on the second floor” with heavy smoke and flames visible.

“It was reported by people on the scene that there were residents still inside,” said Cunliffe. “Crews immediately started an aggressive interior search and rescue and fire suppression operations. One person was assisted out of the building on the first floor by firefighters.”

Cunliffe said a woman was found on the second floor and is the first fatality in the city for 2019 involving a fire.

“Firefighters also located two large dogs and removed them to the outside,” Cunliffe said. “Firefighters attempted to resuscitate the dogs however were unsuccessful.”

One firefighter was also treated on scene for a minor injury.

Cunliffe also confirmed the Ontario Fire Marshall will be sending an investigator to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamilton police at 905-546-2920.

Update to structure fire at 104 Beach. Road .. there is now one confirmed fatality as the result of this fire. The Ontario Fire Marshal have been notified and an Investigator will be on scene tomorrow morning. Hamilton Police have secured the scene. First fire fatality of 2019. — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) July 9, 2019

