Hamilton fire crews work overnight to control barn fire off Highway 5

A barn and shed are a “total loss” according to Hamilton Fire Department, after a late-night fire on Sydenham Road off Highway 5 in Millgrove, Ont.

The fire began shortly before midnight on Friday.

“Upon arrival, a barn along with a utility shed were found to be fully involved with fire,” said Hamilton fire in an email to 900 CHML. “A residence in close proximity to the structures was also being threatened by the intense heat and embers from the burning structures.”

“Eight fire tankers were utilized in a shuttle operation to supply apparatus at the scene with water to attack the fire.”

No humans or livestock were injured in the fire, according to the property owner, who told emergency crews that the barn only contained machinery.

Hamilton Fire Department estimates approximately $250,000 in damage.

The cause remains under investigation and is not considered suspicious.

