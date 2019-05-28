Hamilton police investigating collision involving fire truck in the east end

Hamilton police are investigating a collision involving a Hamilton Fire Department rescue truck, which was responding to another car crash, they say.

Investigators believe the fire truck t-boned another vehicle around 1:45 p.m. in the city’s east end near the intersection of Nash Road south of Queenston Road.

The vehicle allegedly hit was thrown onto the lawn beside Queenston Place.

“Traffic was stopped and the fire truck continued when a vehicle pulled out and a collision occurred between the vehicle and fire truck.” Const. Lorraine Edwards told Global News.

The lone occupant of the car was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both vehicles sustained damage.

Police say charges are pending as the investigation continues.

.@HamiltonFireDep Rescue 12 severely damaged after a T-Bone collision involving a civilian vehicle. One patient transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/c5uvnQFBXK — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) May 28, 2019