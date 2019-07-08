Politics
July 8, 2019 6:22 pm

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue residents search for parking as construction rips up street

A construction project has shut down a street in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, residents are finding it hard to navigate the area and park their cars due to all the surrounding work.

Major construction has taken over Legault Street in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, which has residents searching for parking.

The rehabilitation project is necessary work, according to the city located in Montreal’s West Island.

Since May 24, work crews have been digging up the local residential street to install and replace the sewer system. The city is replacing the aqueduct and the sanitary sewer and adding a storm sewer.

For residents who live on the street, the construction has taken its toll.

Parking on the street has been removed, leaving residents on the street that spans six blocks without a place to park.

The city is asking resident to use near by side streets but Cathy Strychalski, who has lived on the street for over two decades, says those spots are hard to come by.

City Councillor Ryan Young says while he understands that parking is an issue, he says the present installation is the best the city can do due to limited available space.

“It is the only option we have because we have so little parking in this town,” Young said.

Strychalski does not feel comfortable leaving her car on the road.

“I don’t know where I’m going to park I have a fairly new car and I do not want to leave it on the street.”

The city has implemented a temporary solution making spots available at the Christie parking lot, where 11 spots have been reserved for Legault residents.

The parking lot is about an eight-minute walk from Legault Street.  Strychalski says she can’t imagine walking that distance with all of her groceries and supplies.

“It is never going to be easy. People are always going to get frustrated,” Young said.

The city says the work is necessary and long overdue and the summer months provide ideal working conditions.

“It is an old town. There is a lot of old infrastructure that needs to be replaced,” Young said.

The inconvenience is only temporary the city says the work will last nine weeks. It is expected to wrap up after July 26.

