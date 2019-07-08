Crime
July 8, 2019 2:45 pm
Updated: July 8, 2019 3:38 pm

Downtown Ottawa YMCA/YWCA put on lockdown, daycare evacuated: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Ottawa police say that the Taggart Family YMCA/YWCA has been put on lock down and the daycare evacuated due a distressed individual at the facility.

Ottawa police day the YMCA/YWCA on Argyle Avenue was placed on lockdown and the daycare was evacuated due what they described as a “distressed individual.”

Ottawa police spokesperson Cst. Amy Gagnon confirmed the incident to Global News. She said the operation was indeed as a result of a distressed person and that the daycare had been evacuated for safety purposes.

At no time during the incident was there any danger to public said Gagnon.

In the meantime, motorists were asked to avoid the area as the operation was ongoing but it has since concluded. Ottawa police could not confirm if the distressed individual had been detained as the investigation is ongoing.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

More to come

