Downtown Ottawa YMCA/YWCA put on lockdown, daycare evacuated: police

Ottawa police day the YMCA/YWCA on Argyle Avenue was placed on lockdown and the daycare was evacuated due what they described as a “distressed individual.”

Ottawa police spokesperson Cst. Amy Gagnon confirmed the incident to Global News. She said the operation was indeed as a result of a distressed person and that the daycare had been evacuated for safety purposes.

Please note that our Taggart Family Y is currently closed while police investigate an incident. All kids in care and camp, along with members in our fitness facilities are safe and sound. We will update as more information becomes available. — YMCA-YWCA Ottawa (@YMCAYWCA_Ottawa) July 8, 2019

At no time during the incident was there any danger to public said Gagnon.

In the meantime, motorists were asked to avoid the area as the operation was ongoing but it has since concluded. Ottawa police could not confirm if the distressed individual had been detained as the investigation is ongoing.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The police operation has conluded on Argyle St.#ottnews https://t.co/hLHLYoJ895 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 8, 2019

