Downtown Ottawa YMCA/YWCA put on lockdown, daycare evacuated: police
Ottawa police day the YMCA/YWCA on Argyle Avenue was placed on lockdown and the daycare was evacuated due what they described as a “distressed individual.”
Ottawa police spokesperson Cst. Amy Gagnon confirmed the incident to Global News. She said the operation was indeed as a result of a distressed person and that the daycare had been evacuated for safety purposes.
At no time during the incident was there any danger to public said Gagnon.
In the meantime, motorists were asked to avoid the area as the operation was ongoing but it has since concluded. Ottawa police could not confirm if the distressed individual had been detained as the investigation is ongoing.
Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.
