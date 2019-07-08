Man facing multiple charges after guns, drugs seized from Niagara Region home: OPP

A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges related to the alleged possession of illegal firearms after police say they raided a home in Niagara Region last week.

Ontario Provincial Police are revealing details of a bust that happened last Wednesday in which officers reportedly confiscated a number of guns and drugs at a residence in St. Davids, a community just north of Niagara Falls.

Police say two illegally converted pistols, a pair of low-power air guns and two rifles were among the weapons seized.

In addition, investigators say police also seized several rounds of ammunition, tools that can be “used to manufacture restricted firearms” and “documents” related to the manufacturing and trafficking of firearms.

Police say officers also found a number of controlled drugs, including Xanax, psychedelic drugs and OxyContin.

Taige Johnson, 23, from St. Davids, has been charged with five firearm-related offences and one drug-related offence.

Any with information regarding this investigation can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

