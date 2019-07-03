Two men arrested after drug raid turns up $67K in cocaine: Niagara police
Two men in their 20s are facing charges after a joint police drug raid in St. Catharines, Niagara police say.
On Wednesday, Niagara and Toronto police executed a search warrant at an apartment on Glenridge Avenue, police say.
Investigators say an operation began in June when Niagara police targeted individuals for arrest reports of drug sales in the area. Police say they seized about $7,450 in cash, $67,000 in cocaine and $1,000 in MDMA.
One man was arrested in the search, with two eventually being charged with possession-related charges.
