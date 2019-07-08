Guelph Nighthawks lose 3rd straight game

The Guelph Nighthawks find themselves in a bit of a rut after losing their third straight game in a 99-89 contest against the Edmonton Stingers on Saturday.

The Nighthawks only have a single win in their last 10 games.

Saturday’s loss to the Stingers is their second in a row after parting ways with Tarry Upshaw as the team’s head coach and general manager on July 1.

Olu Famutimi had 20 points for the Nighthawks, while Joel Kindred added 14 in front of the home crowd at the Sleeman Centre.

The Nighthawks sit in second-to-last place in the Canadian Elite Basketball League and return to action on Thursday with a rematch against the Stingers in Edmonton.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

“As a head coach you got a different view being the one that actually communicates directly to them” Thoughts from Interim Head Coach Juan Nunez on what he has learned through his first week as a Head Coach. #TakeFlight | #HoldCourt pic.twitter.com/gHZSRg7Jge — Guelph Nighthawks (@GNighthawks) July 7, 2019