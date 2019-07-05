Guelph Nighthawks drop first game after coaching change

The Guelph Nighthawks dropped their first game following the departure of head coach and general manager Tarry Upshaw.

The team fell 85-72 to the Fraser Valley Bandits on Thursday night in Abbotsford.

Newcomer Connor Wood had 17 points for the Nighthawks in the loss, while Jermel Kennedy added 12 points and six rebounds.

The Nighthawks announced on Tuesday that it had parted ways with Upshaw with assistant coach Juan Nunez taking over on an interim basis.

Guelph now holds a 3-8 record and sit in second-to-last place in the CEBL standings.

They welcome the Edmonton Stingers to the Sleeman Centre on Saturday with a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Felt like we got robbed on this one against @FV_Bandits. We are back at it Saturday July 6th as we take on the @ED_Stingers in what will be a great matchup!#TakeFlight | #HoldCourt pic.twitter.com/pPaWAG5bGV — Guelph Nighthawks (@GNighthawks) July 5, 2019