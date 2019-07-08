N.S. teen behind viral Mi’kmaq Blackbird meets Paul McCartney in Vancouver

A high school student from an Eskasoni high school, who went viral for her Mi’kmaq rendition of Blackbird, met Sir Paul McCartney backstage at his Vancouver concert over the weekend.

Sixteen-year-old Emma Stevens and her music teacher were given a chance to speak one-on-one with the music legend, who was playing a show at BC Place Stadium.

McCartney also gave Stevens a shout out, where he praised her version of the classic hit.

“It’s a beautiful version,” McCartney told the crowd of fans. “I met her before the show. I said, ‘Listen, your version is so beautiful I’m going to be nervous singing my version.'”

The video, which was produced by Allison Bernard Memorial High School music teacher Carter Chiasson, shows Emma singing Blackbird in Mi’kmaq alongside her classmates.

The song was filmed and recorded for International Year of Indigenous Languages, a United Nations observance.

McCartney also gave Stevens a shout out during a performance in Lexington, Ky., back in June.

Stevens’ version of the song currently has nearly 1 million views on YouTube.