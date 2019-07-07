New pedestrian plaza divides merchants at Jean-Talon Market

After about four years of construction and controversy, a new pedestrian plaza at the Jean-Talon Market is finally up and running.

“I think it’s a good way to have families and people just chilling out,” said shopper Gregory Brossat.

The plaza continues west from the market on Shamrock Street all the way to St-Laurent Boulevard. The sidewalks were widened and the street was narrowed. According to the city, there is room for 160 people to sit.

New public square by Jean Talon Market continues down Shamrock Street all the way to St Laurent Blvd. Lots of room to sit and eat your market haul. pic.twitter.com/XyLGKiu0HW — Dan Spector (@danspector) July 7, 2019

“I think it’s nice to have this. You can take your food over there, and go eat it in peace,” said Erica Ohayon.

READ MORE: ‘Very, very, very bad’ — Jean-Talon Market merchants say construction killed summer season

Some merchants who fought hard against the public square remain bitter about its creation, while others have warmed to the idea.

The city’s goal was to make the area more welcoming to pedestrians, but in the process, 10 parking spots disappeared. Merchants were outraged, saying deliveries would become harder and customers wouldn’t be able to park.

Lino Birri even started a petition against the change.

“Fifteen thousand customers signed the petition last year that they weren’t happy the way it was going,” Birri told Global News.

Anna Deluca has worked at the market for over 40 years. Although it was packed on Sunday, she believes the years of construction drove customers away.

“It’s very, very, very bad,” she said. “We lost a lot of clients.”

READ MORE: Jean-Talon Market merchants speak out against plans for public square

Birri also says the damage is done.

“You go around the market and you see so many empty spaces. They just put picnic tables, you know? Streets are narrower and narrower so access is limited for us and the public,” he explained.

Birri also doesn’t like how the new square looks.

“You know, it’s 57 years I’m in the market and when I look at what they did, it doesn’t belong here,” he said.

WATCH: (Oct. 9, 2018) Construction takes its toll on merchants at Jean-Talon Market

Not all the merchants dislike the new configuration. Merchant Luc Boucher felt the outrage was slightly overblown and said business has not been negatively impacted.

“For the moment, we haven’t seen any change,” he told Global News.

Longtime market worker Terrence Menoo said merchants have made adjustments.

“To tell you the truth, they did a nice job,” he said. “Everybody was like, ‘What are we going to do? Where are we going to park?’ But in time, we adjust ourselves and adapt around that.”

Menoo’s only question: will enough people actually use the space at the market to make it worth all the trouble?

“I don’t see anyone sitting there in 30-degree weather. There’s no umbrellas, nothing. They don’t want to get fried,” he said.

Merchants will be watching closely and Birri says he will continue to fight the new public square.