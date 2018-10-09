‘Very, very, very bad’: Jean-Talon Market merchants say construction killed summer season

Anna De Luca has been selling fruits and vegetables at the Jean-Talon Market for over four decades. Usually, the summer months are the best time of the year for business. But to her, this past season has been anything but.

“It’s been very, very, very bad,” De Luca told Global News.

She says business was half of what it usually is.

Lino Birri, a merchant at the market for over five decades, faced a similar situation.

There was a big drop, he said.

To both, construction is the main culprit.

“How are people going come over here? With a plane?” wondered De Luca.

“In terms of access, this is the worst it’s been,” Birri said.

The borough has been doing major work on Shamrock and Casgrain since July.

The plan is to completely revitalize the area and create a public square.

Merchants say that means the market is harder to get to, and there is less place to park.

“Parking spaces were not available this summer. Access was very difficult,” Birri said.

“People don’t have parking,” said De Luca. “People complain. They go run around half an hour then they go away.”

There is a large underground parking lot, but it doesn’t seem to give the merchants hope.

Parking is not the only issue. Stall owners say the work has made it harder to bring in their fresh fruits and vegetables.

“You don’t need to make only a one-lane street, so only one car or one truck can pass at once,” Birri said.

He explained that unable to park close by, trucks are parking several blocks away to deliver the merchandise. As a result, unloading takes a lot more time.

“We have to send four to five men to bring merchandise. This is nonsense. It’s not the way you want to go on with a business,” he told Global News.

The long-time merchant fears he may have to close.

The work is scheduled to be completed by November.