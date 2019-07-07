Longueuil police seeking public’s help to find missing 15-year-old boy

Longueuil police are requesting the public’s help to locate a missing teen who was last seen in Boucherville on Montreal’s South Shore on June 23.

Vincent Dilaj, 15, is described as six feet tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and long brown hair that is shaved below the ears, according to police.

Longueuil police said the teen’s family is worried for his safety because of an alleged association with seemingly dubious adults.

The teen has reportedly been seen in Montreal’s downtown area as well as in the Longueuil area, according to police.

They are asking anyone who may see Dilaj to immediately contact 911.