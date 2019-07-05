Teen girl missing since June 23, last seen in Portage la Prairie

Winnipeg police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen June 23 in Portage la Prairie.

Barbara Paul is described as 5’5″, 150 lbs, with a medium build, medium-length curly auburn hair, and brown eyes.

Paul was last seen wearing grey sweats, a black and grey hoodie, black runners, and a black, grey and pink backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

