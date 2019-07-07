Police looking for suspect after alleged violent assault in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man in the city’s west end.

Officers said the alleged incident occurred on June 26 in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

According to investigators, the suspect reportedly “violently assaulted” a man. The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the alleged incident, police said.

READ MORE: Toronto police investigating after video shows cyclist, driver altercation downtown

Police have identified the suspect as 23-year-old Ahmed Olad. He is wanted on eight different charges, including aggravated assault and break and enter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.