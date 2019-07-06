Man tasered after allegedly assaulting two Saskatoon police officers

A Saskatoon man was tasered after he allegedly assaulted two Saskatoon police officers.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of McKercher Drive when police stopped the vehicle in which he was a passenger. According to Saskatoon police, the woman behind the wheel was arrested for impaired driving, and police told the man he was free to leave.

He didn’t leave. Instead, police say he attempted to open the police vehicle’s doors and attacked the two officers.

Police say they then tasered the man to prevent further injury. Police described the man as “aggressive and combative” in the statement detailing the events.

Officers then handcuffed the man and secured him.

Both officers and the man sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by Medavie Health Services.

Police say the 36-year-old man, who they have not named, was transported to detention cells and charged with two counts of assaulting an officer. He was in court July 6.

Police said alcohol and drugs were a factor.

The woman arrested for impaired driving was released on a roadside suspension of 120 days along with a vehicle impoundment of 14 days.

The incident will be reviewed as all uses of taser guns are reviewed as policy.