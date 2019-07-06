Canada
July 6, 2019 12:17 pm

Man dead following Sea-Doo collision in Toronto

By Web Writer  Global News

One man dead after sea-doo crash on Humber Bay Shores

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police say one man is dead after two Sea-Doos collided on Lake Ontario in Toronto.

Police said the Toronto police marine unit was called to Humber Bay Shores on Marine Parade Drive shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

A Toronto police representative told Global News that two men were located in serious condition.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured after stabbing at Yonge-Dundas Square: Toronto police

Toronto paramedics said one man was transported to hospital where he later died. The other man refused treatment, according to paramedics.

Toronto police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Humber Bay Shores
Lake Ontario
Marine Parade Drive
sea-doo accident
sea-doo crash
Toronto lake
Toronto Police
Toronto Police Marine Unit

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.