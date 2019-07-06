Man dead following Sea-Doo collision in Toronto

Toronto police say one man is dead after two Sea-Doos collided on Lake Ontario in Toronto.

Police said the Toronto police marine unit was called to Humber Bay Shores on Marine Parade Drive shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

A Toronto police representative told Global News that two men were located in serious condition.

Toronto paramedics said one man was transported to hospital where he later died. The other man refused treatment, according to paramedics.

Toronto police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision.