Peel police investigate suspicious death in Brampton
Peel police are investigating after a body was found at a commercial property in Brampton early Saturday morning.
Police said officers responded to a well-being check in the area of Advance Boulevard and Alfred Kuehne Boulevard around 12:45 a.m.
A police spokesperson told Global News that the death was deemed suspicious and homicide investigators have been called in.
