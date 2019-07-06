Peel police investigate suspicious death in Brampton

Peel police are investigating after a body was found at a commercial property in Brampton early Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to a well-being check in the area of Advance Boulevard and Alfred Kuehne Boulevard around 12:45 a.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the death was deemed suspicious and homicide investigators have been called in.