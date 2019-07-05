Suspects sought after multiple break-ins reported in Brampton: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have released surveillance images of two suspects who officers say are wanted in connection with multiple reported break-ins at businesses in Brampton.

In a news release, police alleged the suspects broke into multiple commercial businesses at two locations in Brampton.

Police said the break-ins, which reportedly targeted convenience stores and dental offices, occurred in June in the area of Sidford Road and also Dufay Road.

There is no word on what was allegedly taken from the businesses.

Police say the suspects travelled on bicycles, one with red rims and the other a smaller mountain bike.

Police have described one of the suspects as a man with a medium build wearing a black hoodie, a grey hat and grey shoes and covering his face with a bandanna.

One of the hoodies reportedly worn by the suspect had the phrase “mechanic hourly rate” on the back, according to police.

The second suspect has been described as a woman with a slim build wearing tight, black pants and black low-cut shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.