Haldimand OPP identify victim in fatal single-vehicle crash

As a result of an investigation by Haldimand OPP, the man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Haldimand Road 20 in Fisherville on Friday has been identified as 65-year-old David Gregory of Brantford.

At 6:21 a.m., OPP, Fire Services and paramedics responded to a scene on Haldimand Road 20 east of Haldimand Road 12 after a passerby reported seeing a vehicle off the roadway in a field that appeared to have been involved in a collision.

Emergency crews located a male a short distance away from the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An OPP investigation determined that the vehicle was allegedly travelling westbound on Haldimand Road 20 when it left the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the south side and into a field, ejecting the driver from the orange Jeep Wrangler.

The area between Haldimand Road 12 and Concession 7 Road on Haldimand road 20 was closed for approximately six hours while emergency crews were on scene.

OPP continue to investigate and are asking witnesses to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.