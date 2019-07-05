Kelowna real estate agent pleads guilty to alcohol-fueled, high speed crash

An SUV sped north on Glenmore Rd. in Kelowna at upwards of 130 km/h through a school zone at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26, according to a witness.

“She just flew past me,” Nick Mercuri told Global News.

The 2019 Infinity SUV veered out of its lane at Summit Dr., striking the traffic light on the pedestrian island, flattening it, and finally coming to a stop in the driver’s door of a 2013 GMC Terrain SUV that was waiting in the westbound turning lane at the red light.

The SUV was pushed across the lane into another car waiting to go straight.

READ MORE: Alleged drunk driver blows three times the legal limit after multiple vehicle crash in Kelowna

The woman driving the Terrain was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP said the woman behind the wheel of the SUV was arrested for drunk driving and brought back to the detachment where she blew three times the legal limit.

Marika Joanna Wolf, a 36-year-old Kelowna real estate agent, pleaded guilty to impaired driving that lead to the crash on Friday in B.C. Provincial Court in Kelowna.

Crown Counsel said it did not pursue impaired driving causing bodily harm because the victim’s injuries were not deemed significant enough.

Wolf will be sentenced for the crime July 29.