Several weekend road closures for Taste of Lawrence, other festivals in Toronto

With the summer heat arriving in the city, Toronto will be hosting an array of music and cultural street festivals this weekend.

With over 130 vendors, the Taste of Lawrence will span three days over the weekend and provide tons of food, rides and cultural activities in Scarborough.

The festival began Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until Sunday at 7 p.m., and will stretch on Lawrence Avenue East from Warden Avenue to Birchmount Road.

WATCH: Taste of Lawrence Festival Shows off Scarborough Pride (July 2014)

Two other big festivals are taking over the city this weekend, with the Beaches International Jazz Festival in the east end and TD Salsa on St. Clair reigning the west end.

The 31st annual Beaches jazz festival kicked off on Friday — a month-long celebration of free music that promotes Canadian jazz locally and on a world stage. There will be performances from Friday to Sunday.

The 15th annual Salsa on St. Clair, a Latin street party taking over midtown Toronto, features Latin music and dancing in the streets.

Also taking place this weekend is Afrofest, an annual African music festival at Woodbine Park that starts on Saturday at noon and goes until Sunday at 8 p.m. It will showcase the best in African music, arts, crafts, culture and food.

WATCH: Torontonians try to beat the summer heat

And if you’re looking to try new summer eats, Summerlicious has begun. With nearly 200 restaurants across the city offering three-course prix fixe menus, food lovers can explore new dining experiences at a discounted price.

Several roads will be disrupted and closed for these events.

Taste of Lawrence closures:

Lawrence Avenue East between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road will be closed starting Friday, July 5 at 10 a.m. until Sunday, July 7 at midnight.

Beaches International Jazz Festival closures:

The following roads closures will be in effect from noon until 11 p.m. daily starting on Friday, July 5 until Sunday, July 7.

Booth Avenue at Queen Street East (south side) to the lane

De Grassi Street at Queen Street East (north side) to the lane

Lewis Street at Queen Street East (south side) to the lane

Saulter Street at Queen Street East (south side) to the lane

Boulton Avenue at Queen Street East (north side) to the lane

TD Salsa on St. Clair closures:

St. Clair Avenue West will be closed between Winona Drive and Christie Street from Saturday, July 6 at 8 a.m. until Sunday, July 7 at 11 p.m.

TTC closures:

The subway will also be closed on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations this weekend to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown project.