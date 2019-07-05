Leivo signs one-year deal with Canucks

VANCOUVER – Forward Josh Leivo has signed a one-year, US$1.5-million extension with the Vancouver Canucks.

Leivo, 25, had a career-high 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 76 games with the Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs last season.

The Canucks acquired Leivo in a trade with Toronto last December.

In 133 career NHL games over six seasons, the native of Innisfil, Ont., has 24 goals and 22 assists.

“Josh made a positive addition to our roster last year,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning said. “He has a versatile game, is a strong two-way player and generates offence throughout our lineup.”