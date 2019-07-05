Man accidentally shoots himself in the calf at Calgary-area gun range: police

Calgary police said a man in his 40s accidentally shot himself in the calf at the Calgary and District Target Shooting Association (CDTSA) range on Thursday evening.

Detective Shawn Rupchan with the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the man was holstering his handgun when the weapon fired.

“The incident is under investigation,” Rupchan said. “But no other individuals were injured and no foul play is suspected.”

The man was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Members of the CDTSA did not provide an official statement but said this sort of accident has never happened at the Calgary range.

Rupchan said the CPS has no record of being called out for a similar incident in the past.

“This is the first — and I believe the only time — there has been a reported accident out there,” Rupchan said. “It’s not very common.”

According to the CDTSA website, the association runs two separate ranges near Calgary which are available to members only.

Thursday’s shooting happened at the Shepard range where pistols, rifles, shotguns, and bows can all be used.