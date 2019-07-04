OPP investigating ATV crash in Georgian Bay Township

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a single-vehicle ATV crash on King’s Farm Road early Saturday morning in Georgian Bay Township.

Officers say two men were on the ATV when it skidded into a ditch and flipped.

The two men were treated at the scene by the District of Muskoka Paramedic Services and were later transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital.

OPP confirmed they were both released after receiving medical treated.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.