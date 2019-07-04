Southbound lanes of Red Hill Valley Parkway to reopen next week

The repaving of Hamilton’s Red Hill Valley Parkway is nearing completion.

The City of Hamilton says crews will be installing new guide rails and painting lines on the newly paved southbound lanes of the road over the weekend.

The work should be finished by Wednesday, July 10, with the southbound lanes reopening at 11 p.m. that day, weather permitting.

The final phase of the resurfacing project will begin on Thursday, July 11 and will include closures of the ramps at Mud Street and Stone Church Road beginning late in the day on Wednesday.

That work is expected to take approximately two weeks.