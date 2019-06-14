Repaving Southbound Red Hill Valley Parkway begins Friday night

The upbound lanes of the Red Hill Valley Parkway will be off limits starting Friday night.

The southbound lanes will be closed at 10 p.m. for phase two of an $8.5-million resurfacing project on the busy highway.

The City of Hamilton says the repaving of the road is expected to last about three weeks.

The newly resurfaced northbound lanes reopened on Wednesday after being closed to traffic since May 21.

The resurfacing is part of the city’s response to concerns about friction levels on the parkway, as detailed within a report that was kept under wraps for six years and is now the subject of a judicial inquiry and a class-action lawsuit.

The speed limit was also recently lowered to 80 km/h along a collision-prone stretch of the road.