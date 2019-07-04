MLHU issues second heat alert of the year as Sunfest draws thousands outdoors

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is reminding everyone to take precautions against the heat with the temperature set to climb to 31 C on Friday, feeling like 41 C with the humidity.

The forecast high and humidex levels exceed the health unit’s thresholds for a public notice, prompting a one-day heat alert — the second so far this year.

Friday’s heat alert coincides with the first full day of Sunfest, which begins Thursday evening with a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“The 25th edition of Sunfest is opening this weekend in London, so we know there will be a lot of people enjoying the sounds, sights and tastes of the world at Victoria Park,” said Randy Walker, public health inspector with the MLHU.

“With this forecast, we also know they’ll need to find ways to beat the heat.”

The health unit encourages anyone outdoors to keep a water bottle close by, use sunblock or cover exposed skin with light clothing, and to take breaks in the shade or in air-conditioned spaces.

After a mild and wet spring, summer has arrived in full force with two heat alerts in the span of as many weeks. Last Thursday, the health unit issued its first one-day heat alert for Friday, June 28 after the forecast called for a high of 32 C, feeling closer to 38 C. Environment Canada later recorded a daytime high of 29.6 C while the recorded humidex value was not reported.