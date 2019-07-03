Trudeau to make appearance at London Sunfest on Thursday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making a stop in London, Ont. on Thursday for the city’s signature summertime festival, sources say.

Trudeau will be in attendance for the opening of Sunfest’s 25th anniversary. The festival was founded by Alfredo Caxaj in 1994.

READ MORE: 25 international acts for 25 years: TD Sunfest organizers unveil 2019 lineup

Sunfest marks the height of London’s downtown festival season and typically sees more than 200,000 people turn out to Victoria Park over the course of the free event.

The full lineup can be found here.

Opening ceremonies kick off at 6:45 p.m.